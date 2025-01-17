Aligned With Its Mission To Enhance Knowledge Exchange And Enrich Arabic Content MBRF To Participate In 56Th Edition Of Cairo International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has announced its participation in the 56th edition of the Cairo International Fair, set to take place from January 23 to February 5, 2025, at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center. As part of the event, MBRF will showcase the latest developments across its various projects, programs, and initiatives to foster knowledge dissemination, nurture reading habits, and enhance Arabic language content.

His Excellency Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said:“MBRF's participation in the Cairo International Book Fair seamlessly aligns with our commitment to engaging in international knowledge events that promote knowledge exchange. As one of the most significant platforms for intellectual interaction in the Arab world, the fair annually convenes knowledge pioneers, publishers, and creatives to foster collaboration, share expertise, and explore new opportunities within knowledge-driven communities. Moreover, the event is poised to further bolster the publishing industry and drive creativity and innovation while contributing to the broader sustainable development of society.

At the event, MBRF will organize a series of panel discussions and knowledge-based sessions covering literature, science, and knowledge domains. It will also facilitate new book launches in the literature, science, and children's literature genres. MBRF will also hold meetings with regional and international strategic partners and representatives from the publishing and knowledge industries.





The previous edition of the Cairo International Book Fair convened 1,200 publishing houses from the Arab world and beyond, representing a total of 70 countries. It also featured an exemplary lineup of 550 cultural activities and 120 artistic events, facilitating insightful discussions and interactions led by prominent personalities from the fields of culture and arts. The 12-day event was a remarkable success, attracting over 4.8 million visitors and fostering high levels of engagement.