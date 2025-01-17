A NEW YEAR's RESOLUTION FOR INEOS AUTOMOTIVE's HAMBACH PLANT

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Hambach production facility is back online, producing Grenadier and Quartermaster

of seating shortage will see INEOS Automotive continue to buck trends after posting robust 41% y-o-y growth in 2024 First are already departing the gates destined for retailers in 50 countries worldwide

INEOS Automotive's Hambach plant is back to action stations after a pause in production for the Grenadier and Quartermaster 4X4s. The resolution of a critical shortage of seats after supplier insolvency at the end of last year sees the production line restart on-time, as announced in November.





“This is a great start to the year for us, one I strongly believe will be our best yet and will build on the more than 40% growth year over year we achieved in 2024,” commented Lynn Calder, CEO INEOS Automotive.

“We are so proud to have more than 20,000 Grenadiers on the roads and trails around the world. Significant new markets like Mexico and China created incremental demand just when we had to hit pause on the production line, so it is heartening to already hear the familiar 'toot' as vehicles roll through the quality check lines again. We've got some catching up to do, but we're up for the challenge.”

The plant celebrates the start of its third full year of Grenadier series production, with customer orders already leaving the plant gates. The first vehicle off the line on January 16th was a Scottish White Utility Wagon (5-seat) destined for southern France, followed by a pair in Devil Red – a bold, new exterior colour.

Devil Red marks the first opportunity to tweak the product offering for Grenadier Station Wagon and Quartermaster, adding the eleventh shade – a solid red available with the contrast roof in white or black. Also joining Devil Red off the line for the new year will be customer orders of Grenadier 1924. Adding a package of key lifestyle accessories and premium design flair for customers that want to add timeless and durable style to their 4X4's substance, the Belstaff centenery celebration special edition is limited to 1,924 units.

All has not been quiet, however. With smart ForTwo production coming to an end earlier in 2024, the now defunct production line has been dismantled to open further space for future INEOS product developments.

“We're very grateful for the patience of our customers, suppliers and production teams as we worked through a difficult situation. We are very proud of our Hambach facility, it is testament to the grit and rigour that underpins INEOS, reopening the doors ready to build on the solid foundations laid last year,” added Philippe Steyer, President INEOS Automotive SAS.

The INEOS Grenadier is now available to customers in 50 countries world-wide, having opened the doors to Mexico and China at the tail-end of 2024.