Over 120 killed in shelling of Omdurman as Sudan conflict intensifies

(MENAFN) More than 120 people were killed by shelling of an area of Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, which is located directly across the Nile River, according to Sudanese volunteer rescuers.



According to the Ombada Emergency Response Room, which is a part of a network of volunteer rescuers throughout the war-torn nation, 120 civilians were killed by the "random shelling" that occurred in western Omdurman on Monday.



The network did not identify the attacker and characterized the toll as preliminary.



As medical personnel battled to treat "a large number of wounded people suffering from varying degrees of injuries," the rescuers reported that medical supplies were critically lacking.



After more than 20 months of conflict in Sudan, fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has intensified in recent weeks.



According to aid organizations, the war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and put the nation in danger of starvation.



Both the RSF and the army have been charged with randomly bombarding residential areas and targeting civilians, including medical personnel.



