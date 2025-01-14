Pension To Emergency Detainees: Loktantra Senani Members Felicitate Odisha CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (IANS) The members of Loktantra Senani, an organisation representing individuals detained during the 1975 Emergency, on Tuesday, felicitated Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi at Bhubaneswar airport upon his return from Delhi over the state government's decision to provide pension and other facilities to those affected during the Emergency period.

The members of the organisation lauded CM Majhi-led BJP for the significant step.

"After 50 years, our sacrifices are finally being acknowledged by the BJP government under CM Mohan Majhi," one Loktantra Senani member told IANS.

Expressing their gratitude, they reflected on the hardships faced during the Emergency imposed by the Congress-led Indira Gandhi government.

"Democracy was under attack. People were detained, tortured, and oppressed. Students throughout the country held protests under the leadership of Jayprakash Narayan. In Odisha, we were jailed as students for raising our voices against the dictatorial regime," the member added.

Another member of the association alleged that the previous Biju Janata Dal government failed to address their issues in their 24-year rule despite numerous reminders presented by the organisation.

They thanked the BJP government for finally recognising their contributions.

The Odisha Home Department on Monday issued a notice regarding the decision by the government to provide pensions and free medical treatment to the persons detained in jail during the Emergency period between 1975 and 1977.

"The state government, after careful consideration, have been pleased to provide pension and other benefits, as indicated below, to the persons detained in jail in Odisha under MISA (The Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1971) or DIR (The Defence of India Rules) or DISIR (The Defence and Internal Security of India Rules) during the period from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977," the notification said.

The notification also added that a pension of Rs 20,000 per month will be provided to the detainees irrespective of the period of detention in jail.

The eligible beneficiaries will also be provided free medical treatment.

The District Collectors in Odisha have also been asked to prepare a list of persons detained in various jails of the state under different draconian laws during the Emergency period.

Pension will be provided to the detainees after scrutiny of the list by district-level and state-level committees.

