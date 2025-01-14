Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades announce successful operation in al-Shaboura refugee camp in central Rafah

(MENAFN) The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced a successful operation in the al-Shaboura refugee camp in central Rafah, where they reportedly killed and wounded 25 Israeli soldiers. According to their statement, the attack involved raiding a building where an Israeli infantry unit was stationed and engaging them with various weapons. As reinforcements arrived, a minefield was detonated, targeting two Israeli troop carriers, which led to heavy losses among the occupying forces. Israeli in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, provided testimony to Israel’s 12, describing their combat environment as one heavily surveilled by Palestinian resistance fighters. They spoke of an extensive network of underground tunnels used by the resistance to plant explosive devices throughout the area, making it difficult to detect or avoid attacks. The soldiers mentioned that Palestinian fighters used thermal cameras and IEDs to precisely target Israeli movements, only activating devices when military forces approached.



Earlier in the day, Hebrew media reported that three Israeli soldiers were killed, and others were injured when an Israeli building in Beit Hanoun was targeted. The collapse of the building, triggered by an explosion, resulted in casualties, and army helicopters evacuated the wounded soldiers to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, also claimed responsibility for detonating an Israeli military vehicle in Beit Hanoun, causing fatalities and injuries to its crew. The Israeli military has been conducting operations in Beit Hanoun for nearly two weeks, part of a broader offensive in the northern Gaza Strip that began on October 5, 2023. This conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 50 Israeli soldiers and nearly 5,000 Palestinian casualties. Meanwhile, Gaza witnessed renewed airstrikes that resulted in more civilian deaths. Medical sources reported that over 50 Palestinians were killed and many others injured in the northern Gaza Strip and several neighborhoods in Gaza City. Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed that the resistance had inflicted heavy casualties on Israeli forces in the past 72 hours, with over 10 Israeli soldiers killed and dozens more injured.

