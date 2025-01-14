Türkiye's benchmark stock index opens Tuesday with gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, BIST 100, opened at 9,780.64 points, marking an increase of 0.49 percent, or 47.46 points, from the previous day's closing. This positive movement in the signaled a favorable start for the trading day, following a decline in the market the day before.



On Monday, the BIST 100 index had experienced a drop of 1.79 percent, falling to 9,733.17 points. During that session, the transaction volume on the exchange amounted to 96 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD2.71 billion. Despite the drop in the index, the significant trading volume indicated active participation in the market.



As of 10:10 a.m. local time (07:10 GMT), the exchange rates stood at 35.4900 for the US dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.4400 for the euro, and 45.3815 for the British pound. These rates reflected ongoing volatility in the foreign exchange market, influenced by various economic factors both domestically and globally.



In the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was USD2,670.30, showing a slight increase amid global economic uncertainties. Brent crude oil was trading at USD79.80 per barrel, remaining relatively stable despite fluctuations in global oil supply and demand factors.

