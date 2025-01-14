Kuwait Amir Congratulates Croatian Pres. On Re-Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable on Tuesday to the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, expressing his sincere congratulations on his re-election for a new presidential term. In the cable, His Highness the Amir conveyed his best wishes for the Croatian President's and wellbeing, along with hopes for Croatia's continued success and prosperity.(end) nhq

