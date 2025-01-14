Oxygen Scavenger Market Worth $4.32 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report

"Oxygen Scavenger by Type (Inorganic, Organic), Form (Films & Laminates, Sachets, Canisters, Liquid, Resin), End Use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pulp & Paper), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029,"

size is projected to grow from USD 3.03 billion in 2024 to USD 4.32 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The oxygen scavenger market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various major economies for different end use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, power, oil & gas, chemical, paper & pulp and other end use industries as well. Oxygen scavengers reduce the content of dissolvable oxygen in any packaged unit. These chemicals are also used in water treatment applications to remove oxygen from water used for heating, cooling, drilling, and other processes. It is necessary to remove dissolved oxygen to protect the equipment such as vessels, surface supply lines, and others from corrosion. In packaging applications, oxygen scavengers are used to extend the shelf life and maintain the integrity and safety of the packaged material.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Oxygen Scavenger Market"

220 – Tables

54 – Figures

180 – Pages

Organic oxygen scavenger, is expected to be second largest segment by type during the forecast period.

Organic oxygen scavengers is further segmented into carbohydrazide and diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA). Organic oxygen scavengers are chemicals generally comprising non-metallic elements. These scavengers are used primarily when the product has to be shipped internationally, and detection of metal-based scavengers can pose problems for the particular product. These products are also used when contact between the iron-based chemicals and the product must be avoided, for example, dietary supplements or products. Organic oxygen scavengers are widely used in food preservation and pharmaceutical applications because they have natural origins and lower toxicity compared to some inorganic alternatives.

Sachets is expected to be second largest segment by form during the forecast period.

Oxygen scavenger sachets are specialized packaging solutions meant to absorb and eliminate oxygen from sealed environments, protecting the products from oxidation and spoilage. Usually, the sachets contain reactive materials such as iron powder that chemically bind with the oxygen molecules. With a low oxygen level inside the packaging, oxygen scavengers enable the extension of shelf life for food, pharmaceuticals, and other sensitive products. Oxygen scavenger sachets can be added to any type of packaging format like bags, boxes, and containers. They are most appropriately used in active packaging systems wherein the oxygen level needs to be kept as low as possible to protect product integrity. Its usage leads to added safety of the final products as well as minimization of food waste, in a general sense contributing to broader sustainability in packaging.

Pharmaceutical, is expected to be second largest segment by end-use industry during the forecast period.

Oxygen scavengers are used in the pharmaceutical industry to protect the product from moisture, mold, oxygen, loss of quality, and color change. The need for increased shelf life between drug manufacturing and distribution, enabling cost optimization, newer class-based drug formulations, preservation of drug effectiveness, reduced time-to-market, and higher levels of stability are some of the benefits of oxygen scavengers in this industry. Oxygen scavengers maintain low oxygen levels and absorb moisture from the packaging, thus maintaining drug stability and extending their shelf life and quality. These oxygen scavengers are designed to be easily inserted into bottles, cans, and airtight containers. Extremely low oxygen levels are achievable within 24 hours of packaging, even with high permeability packaging commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry.

North America is expected to be the second largest region in the global oxygen scavenger market in terms of value during the forecast period.

Countries considered in the North America region are US, Canada and Mexico. Oxygen scavengers are witnessing increasing demand in the region due to the improving standards of living and rising concerns over minimizing food wastage. The economic development and growth in various countries in this region lead to an expansion in the North American oxygen scavenger market. The increase in industrial activities has helped drive the market for oxygen scavengers. The US is the largest market for oxygen scavengers in North America owing to the large population and shift in demographics such as changing lifestyles, growing demand for convenient foods, and recovering industrial activities.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the oxygen scavenger market. These Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), Ecolab (US), BASF (Germany), Avient Corporation (US), Veolia (France), Indoram Ventures Public Limited (Thailand), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), ProFusion Industries (US), Ring Container Technologies (US), and Eastman Chemical Company (US), Multisorb (US), Arkema (France).

