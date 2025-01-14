CLG Joins Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 As Official Legal Partner

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Pan-African and business advisory group CLG has been appointed as the official legal partner for the upcoming Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025, scheduled to take place in Brazzaville from March 25-26. CLG Congo Managing Director Yves Ollivier will participate as a speaker at the event, where he is expected to offer insights from his extensive background in the Congo's sector.

CLG – which boasts a global presence and a strong team of legal professionals – provides comprehensive support across a broad spectrum of professional services. The firm specializes in structuring, financing and developing energy projects, offering on-the-ground assistance to minimize risks and protect assets.

“Our strategy in Africa has been to build our Congo offering as a hub for CEMAC, complementing our continued growth in Africa. Building capacity and encouraging local content is key to our work in Congo,” says Yves Ollivier, CLG Congo Managing Director.

“Our depth knowledge of local laws and regulations makes has made us a prime choice for businesses in Congo and around,” notes Ollivier.“Our clients value the firm's ability to offer creative, pragmatic and sophisticated solutions.”

CLG represents oil and gas companies across 16 African countries, including emerging markets like Namibia and Sierra Leone, as well as established players like Gabon and Nigeria. Having recently opened an office in Pointe Noire, the company is well-equipped to offer direct support for energy professionals in the country navigating complex transactions and legalities in the oil, gas, mining and renewable energy sectors.

"CLG's role as the official legal partner at the CEIF underscores the event's caliber. Their profound expertise in the energy sector and comprehensive understanding of the Republic of the Congo's legal framework render them an indispensable collaborator for this event," states event organizer Energy Capital&Power CEO James Chester.

About CLG:

CLG is a leading pan-African legal and energy advisory group with extensive experience in the oil and gas sector. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. CLG specializes in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa with offices and Affiliates in Ghana, Cameroon, Canada, Germany, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, South Sudan, Nigeria, Namibia, Gabon, Angola and Senegal.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions acros