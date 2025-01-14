Ocean Resources Unveils Game-Changing Mineral Extraction From Seawater Technology At Future Minerals Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ocean Resources Holdings Limited. (“Ocean Resources” or the“Company”) a groundbreaking technology company, today announced at the Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, that it reached 98% Magnesium Hydroxide purity level after three years of intensive research and development. The company has developed a proprietary system to extract essential mineral compounds from reverse osmosis brine, a byproduct of desalination processes that have long been considered a waste stream.

Besides producing significant amounts of magnesium and calcium compounds, the innovative ElementsXractTM system is poised to disrupt the mineral extractions and chemical industries, enable unparalleled price efficiency, and address critical global supply challenges and growing demand for key essential minerals for chemical production, such as chlorine and caustic soda.

An automated commercial pilot is already operating in one of the Middle East's largest saltwater desalination plants, and produces magnesium and calcium compounds at high-purity levels.

“After three years of rigorous R&D, we are thrilled to unveil a transformative and scalable technology that will unlock a new mining era by extracting minerals from seawater brine,” said Moses Gottlieb, Chairman and CEO of Ocean Resources.

“Our system is converting what is considered contaminated waste into valuable resources. It's like seeing a miracle happen - with our proprietary process, seawater brine goes from one side of our system and is transformed into mineral resources on the other side. This will make a historic and momentous impact on industries and ecosystems alike.”



UNLOCKING A NEW MINING ERA

As opposed to terrestrial-based mining, Ocean Resources taps water desalination plants, which provide unlimited mining sources. In addition, it completely avoids terrestrial mining legacy issues such as its massive geological footprint, geopolitical risks, greenhouse gas emissions and climate change liabilities, soil and water contamination, environmental damage, enormous energy consumption, regulatory & compliance challenges, conflict and human rights issues, and more.

A SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION FOR A RESOURCE-HUNGRY WORLD

Ocean Resources' technology stands out for its ability to extract high-purity minerals efficiently, cost-effectively, and at scale. The process is designed to work seamlessly with existing reverse osmosis desalination facilities, providing an innovative pathway to monetize brine and reduce its environmental footprint. In the future, the system would recover other critical minerals, such as sodium chloride, lithium, potassium, boron, bromine, and more, which are in high demand for various industrial applications. By integrating this technology into desalination infrastructure, Ocean Resources aims to redefine waste brine's economic and ecological value, paving the way for changing the way we secure essential minerals.

FUNDRAISING

This week, Ocean Resources also launched a fundraising process which is led by a global investment bank, to raise US$200 million. The capital will be used to advance its first plant deployment and will include equity from global strategic investors. The company is anticipating an IPO within 24-36 months.

FIRST PLANT ROADMAP

Ocean Resources is targeting the construction of its first mining plant to start before the end of the year, and will go live in Q2-2027. This plant will be one of several global plants to be launched by 2031. Once in operation, the plant would have a production capacity of over thousands of tonnes of magnesium and calcium compounds, and millions of tonnes of chlorine and caustic soda. Most significantly, Ocean Resources will directly and solely produce all raw materials in-house, eliminating dependence on external and international supply chains and ensuring a steady supply of high-demand minerals and chemicals at a low cost.



About Ocean Resources

London-based Ocean Resources is a groundbreaking disruptive technology company that revolutionizes mining for minerals and industrial chemicals by developing a proprietary system to extract essential mineral compounds from seawater brine. The company partners with water desalination plants to integrate its extraction technology with their water processing facilities, turning leftover pollutants into valuable commodities with zero impact on the environment. MGF Investment Holdings, a private family investment company, is the largest shareholder in Ocean Resources.

To learn more about Ocean Resources and its transformative technology, visit



Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Ocean Resources' plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future operations, and anticipated performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense.

These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to, such things as the performance and scalability of Ocean Resources' proprietary technology and challenges in integrating the technology with existing infrastructure, regulatory, environmental, and market conditions, risks associated with the broader economic environment and industry trends. Ocean Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements made as of the date of this press release.

