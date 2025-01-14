Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Review 2024 And Forecast 2025-2030: Key Market Trends, Regional Regulations, And Competitive Dynamics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Leading Players Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, ABB, Planon, Spacewell, and Carrier
The building energy management systems (BEMS) market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in transformational technologies, heightened focus on energy efficiency, and increasing regulatory mandates to combat climate change. BEMS solutions integrate hardware, software, and data analytics to monitor, control, and optimize building energy consumption, enhancing operational efficiency while reducing carbon footprints. Emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing are transforming BEMS capabilities, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.
This report explores the key market trends, regional regulations, and competitive dynamics shaping the global BEMS industry. It provides a comprehensive analysis of regional markets, industry challenges, and growth opportunities, underscoring the critical role of BEMS in achieving sustainable and energy-resilient infrastructure. The study captures BEMS revenue from the manufacturer's end, and its scope includes the following:
Hardware: This includes only the components of the automation layer, such as controllers and IoT gateways, that transmit and act on field-level energy data in a building. Software: This refers to energy analytics tools, visualization dashboard applications, and advanced cloud-based optimization software with AI/ML algorithms. Features include real-time remote monitoring, fault detection and diagnostics, predictive maintenance, energy optimization and reporting, and compliance with energy efficiency and sustainability. Services: This includes a range of support services such as software installation, configuration, troubleshooting and maintenance, training, and data-driven energy management advisory services (which BEMS providers offer).
The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2030.
Growth Opportunity 1: AI & IoT-driven Predictive Insights and Optimization Growth Opportunity 2: Data-driven Digitized Maintenance for Equipment Performance Optimization Growth Opportunity 3: BEMS for Streamlined Sustainability Reporting and Compliance
