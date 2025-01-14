عربي


Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Review 2024 And Forecast 2025-2030: Key Market Trends, Regional Regulations, And Competitive Dynamics


1/14/2025 5:31:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Leading Players Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, ABB, Planon, Spacewell, and Carrier

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building energy Management System Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building energy management systems (BEMS) market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in transformational technologies, heightened focus on energy efficiency, and increasing regulatory mandates to combat climate change. BEMS solutions integrate hardware, software, and data analytics to monitor, control, and optimize building energy consumption, enhancing operational efficiency while reducing carbon footprints. Emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing are transforming BEMS capabilities, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.
This report explores the key market trends, regional regulations, and competitive dynamics shaping the global BEMS industry. It provides a comprehensive analysis of regional markets, industry challenges, and growth opportunities, underscoring the critical role of BEMS in achieving sustainable and energy-resilient infrastructure. The study captures BEMS revenue from the manufacturer's end, and its scope includes the following:

  • Hardware: This includes only the components of the automation layer, such as controllers and IoT gateways, that transmit and act on field-level energy data in a building.
  • Software: This refers to energy analytics tools, visualization dashboard applications, and advanced cloud-based optimization software with AI/ML algorithms. Features include real-time remote monitoring, fault detection and diagnostics, predictive maintenance, energy optimization and reporting, and compliance with energy efficiency and sustainability.
  • Services: This includes a range of support services such as software installation, configuration, troubleshooting and maintenance, training, and data-driven energy management advisory services (which BEMS providers offer).

The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered
Scope and Segmentation

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in BEMS

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperatives
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the BEMS Industry

Ecosystem in BEMS

  • Value Chain
  • Competitive Environment
  • Top Performers and Emerging Innovators
  • Siemens
  • Schneider Electric
  • Honeywell
  • Johnson Controls
  • ABB
  • Planon
  • Spacewell
  • Carrier

Growth Generator in BEMS

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

Growth Generator: North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

Growth Generator: Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

Growth Generator: APAC

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

Growth Generator: RoW

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI & IoT-driven Predictive Insights and Optimization
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Data-driven Digitized Maintenance for Equipment Performance Optimization
  • Growth Opportunity 3: BEMS for Streamlined Sustainability Reporting and Compliance

Appendix & Next Steps

  • Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
  • Next Steps
  • List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

