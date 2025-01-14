Ten Pakistanis arrested in Makkah for financial fraud involving fake gold

(MENAFN) Police in the Makkah Al Mukarramah Region have apprehended ten Pakistani nationals involved in a series of financial fraud schemes. The suspects are linked to 31 fraudulent incidents, during which they defrauded victims of over 2.8 million riyals.



The fraudsters used a deceptive method involving gold bullion to trick their victims into selling it to them through illegal means.



During the negotiation phase, they presented genuine, intact gold bars to gain the trust of their victims, only to later provide them with counterfeit gold-like coins. Believing they were engaging in legitimate transactions, the victims were misled into purchasing the fake gold at illegal rates.



The group managed to swindle more than 2.8 million riyals through these 31 fraudulent operations before they vanished.



Following intensive efforts to combat financial fraud, the perpetrators were arrested, and legal proceedings have been initiated. The suspects have been handed over to the Public Prosecution for further investigation and prosecution.

