Debates on platform independence reignited by social media censorship, government influence

(MENAFN) Platform independence discussions have been rekindled by social censorship and the impact of US officials on social media firms.



The administration's relationship with US-based social media giants has always been tense, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's remarks about censorship are still relevant today.



Zuckerberg claimed in a recent appearance with the Joe Rogan podcast that during the pandemic, the Biden administration made an effort to silence critics of vaccines.



"These people from the Biden administration would call up our team, scream at them and curse," he stated.



Snowden revealed a link between the US government and social media.



Edward Snowden, a computer scientist and former CIA systems administrator, first revealed the US government's cooperation with social media corporations in 2013, illuminating the government's control over these platforms.



Pressure from the state on Twitter on COVID-19 censorship



Even though Snowden's revelations garnered a lot of attention, debates concerning social media and the government waned until 2022, when Elon Musk bought Twitter, which is now known as X.



