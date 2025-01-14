Ukrainian combat medic rejects proposal after amputation, reflects on personal struggles

(MENAFN) Tetyana Tsymbaliuk, a 35-year-old combat medic, was greeted by her lover holding a bouquet of roses when she regained consciousness in the hospital ward. She turned down his proposal. Her leg had been amputated following a severe injury, and she was concerned about becoming a burdensome wife.



“I realized that before amputation, I was more attractive. I was not sure that I could find a way to fulfil my family role as a woman,” said Tsymbaliuk. It took her a long time to brought her confidence back.



Tsymbaliuk claims that after the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, she was among the first Ukrainian military amputees. Nearly 370,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been injured in the past three years. One or more limbs have been lost by thousands.



Although the government does not release official amputation statistics, about 20,000 persons received prosthesis through a state program in 2023 and the first part of 2024, and numerous others received assistance from private initiatives both domestically and internationally.



