QICDRC hosts panel on financial restructuring, insolvency frameworks

(MENAFN) The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC), in partnership with Lexis Nexis and Deloitte Professional Services (DIFC) Limited, successfully hosted a panel discussion titled: A Resilient Economy: Restructuring and Insolvency Frameworks.



The event brought together industry leaders to explore the evolving landscape of financial restructuring in Qatar and the broader region. Key themes included the importance of a strong legal framework, cross-border solutions for industry-specific restructuring, critical turnaround strategies, liquidity trends, and methods for simplifying financial and corporate structures to bolster economic resilience.



Moderated by Umar Azmeh, Registrar of QICDRC, the panel featured distinguished speakers such as Thomas Bullock, Turnaround and Restructuring Partner at Deloitte; Emma Higham, Partner at Clyde & Co – Qatar; Jim Sturman KC, Barrister at 2 Bedford Row (UK); and Rita El Helou, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Lesha Bank, Qatar.



Umar Azmeh emphasized the critical importance of robust frameworks in today’s shifting economic environment, stating, “As economic landscapes evolve, the need for resilient financial restructuring and insolvency solutions has never been more urgent. This panel underscores the value of innovative, collaborative approaches to protect economic stability and encourage growth in an increasingly complex global marketplace.”

