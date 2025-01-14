'The Parole Commission: A Black Hole Taking Our Elders' By Dawn Lawson Now Featured On Goodreads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Down but not Out by Leonard Pelitier

An evidence-based analysis of parole practices and their impact on elderly prisoners

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parole Elder Abuse Concerns Everyone (P.E.A.C.E.), is pleased to announce the publication of Dawn Lawson's blog post,“The Parole Commission: A Black Hole Taking Our Elders ,” now available on Goodreads. The article examines the history, role, and practices of the United States Parole Commission, focusing on its impact on elderly prisoners in the federal system.The blog post explores the legislative background of the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984 and its implications for the Parole Commission. It discusses the challenges faced by aging prisoners and highlights findings from reports by legal experts, human rights organizations, and international bodies.Key Areas Covered in the Article:Legislative Context: The Sentencing Reform Act and its influence on parole policies.Challenges for Elderly Prisoners: The demographic trends in federal prisons and their implications for parole evaluations.International Insights: Findings from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention regarding parole practices.The article provides documented insights into the systemic challenges faced by the aging prison population and the role of the Parole Commission in addressing these issues.Read the Full Article Here:[ -a-black-hole-taking-our-elders]About P.E.A.C.E.Parole Elder Abuse Concerns Everyone (P.E.A.C.E.) is a coalition of individuals and organizations dedicated to addressing the economic and moral injustices of incarcerating elderly individuals who pose no threat to public safety.

