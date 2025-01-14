Virginia Introduces Child Internet Safety Bill Skyll Inc. Plans Movie Games Pilot In West Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia lawmakers have introduced Senate Bill 905 (SB905), a significant step toward addressing the dangers children face by mandating internet safety education in schools. This initiative follows the unanimous passage of Senate Bill 466 in neighboring West Virginia, which set a strong precedent for protecting children on social media.Skyll Inc. , an innovative educational technology company, is preparing to pilot Movie Games in West Virginia. Movie Games are a groundbreaking approach to internet safety education with the potential to transform how schools teach students to navigate the digital world safely.Senate Bill 905 seeks to mandate annual internet safety education for students in grades 3 through 12 in Virginia's public schools. The bill establishes the Internet Safety Advisory Council, a group of up to 12 experts responsible for developing model policies and instructional practices on topics such as social media safety, privacy protection, and recognizing online dangers like sextortion and cyberbullying. The council will also curate resources to support educators in implementing the curriculum. SB905 emphasizes peer-to-peer learning to engage students and requires local school boards to adopt these policies while allowing parents to opt their children out of the program.Skyll's Movie Games platform offers an innovative approach to internet safety education by transforming traditional lessons into engaging, choose-your-own-adventure stories. These interactive, Hollywood-style games immerse students in real-world scenarios, allowing them to make decisions that shape the outcomes, fostering hands-on learning.By addressing critical topics like safe social media use, privacy protection, recognizing online dangers, and ethical technology use, the platform aligns with the goals of legislation like West Virginia SB466 and Virginia SB905.Movie Games feature age-appropriate social media influencers as in-game characters, offering relatable, peer-to-peer guidance that deeply connects with students. This distinctive element supports the bill's emphasis on peer-to-peer learning, ensuring that the educational experience is both impactful and directly relevant to the realities of students' digital lives.The urgency of addressing online safety education is underscored by alarming statistics and devastating trends. Research shows that 100% of children on social media will be approached by a predator at some point (FBI), and 5% of children in the United States have been victims of sextortion (Thorn), a crime often orchestrated by organized groups and targeting children as young as 13. Tragically, these encounters can have dire consequences. A child dies by suicide every 11 minutes (CDC), with many cases linked to online exploitation, sextortion, or cyberbullying.If passed, Senate Bill 905 would position Virginia as a leader in addressing the urgent need for internet safety education. By mandating annual instruction for students in grades 3 through 12 and emphasizing peer-to-peer learning, the bill provides a proactive framework to combat online exploitation. This legislation would ensure that every student is equipped with the tools and knowledge to navigate the digital world safely, creating a safer, more informed generation.

