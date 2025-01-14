Lai Chi Wo, 300-year-old village preserving tradition, biodiversity in Hong Kong

(MENAFN)

Lai Chi Wo doesn't seem to belong in Hong Kong, surrounded by mist-covered mountains blanketed in forests, a patchwork quilt of verdant farmland, and steel-blue seas crashing on mudflats scattered with mangroves.



One of the oldest and most biodiverse communities in the city is the isolated 300-year-old village.



The Hakka people, one of Hong Kong's pre-colonial indigenous communities, constructed the town, and their traditional beliefs are the reason for its location.



“We maintain what is called a feng-shui forest, to preserve the village,” states Susan Wong. The 73-year-old grandmother is the village leader, and was born in Lai Chi Wo, when the town was home to approximately 1,000 individuals. “From our ancestors to now, it has been passed down, not to let anyone cut down the trees. If you cut all the trees out, the mountain will become bare, and nothing can cover the village.”



Feng shui — which literally means “wind” and “water” — is a design theory about how houses, villages and regions should be disposed for better fortune.



