Seoul: N. Korea Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, just days before US President-elect Donald takes office, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch at about 9:30 am (0030 GMT) from the Ganggye area in the North's Jagang Province and they flew about 250 km before splashing into the sea. It did not specify the number of missiles fired.

The JCS condemned the latest launch as a "blatant" provocation that threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and vowed to maintain a firm readiness posture against the possibility of North Korea making a "wrong judgment."

"In preparation against additional launches, our military has strengthened our monitoring and vigilance, while closely sharing information on the North Korean missile with the US and Japanese sides and maintaining a full readiness posture," the JCS was quoted as saying.

Tuesday's launch marked the recalcitrant regime's second provocation this year, after it fired what it claimed to be a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile on Jan. 6.

In a year-end party meeting, North Korea declared it would carry out the "toughest" counteraction strategy toward the US, claiming military cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan has expanded into a "military bloc for aggression." (end)

