Kashmir Remains In Grip Of Severe Cold

The valley is likely to witness mainly dry weather over the next few days, it said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius on Monday night, up from the previous night's minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

North Kashmir's resort of Gulmarg, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, down from minus 8.4 degrees Celsius the night before.

The minimum temperature was minus 5.6 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 5.5 degrees Celsius in Konibal in Pampore town, minus 4.7 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The weather in the valley will be mostly cloudy but dry till January 18 with possibility of light snow at isolated places in the higher reaches on January 15 and 16, the meteorological department said.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter.

During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30 followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

