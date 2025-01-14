Breaking Down Myths About The HPV Vaccine: A Step Towards Cervical Cancer Prevention

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer among women globally, remains a critical yet often overlooked issue. It accounts for approximately 7.5% of all female cancer deaths worldwide, with a significant burden in low- and middle-income countries. In Saudi Arabia, 8th most common form of cancer among females aged 15 to 44 years among women, about 2.5% of women in the general population are estimated to harbour cervical HPV-16/18 infection at a given time. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Cervical cancer ranks as the 5th most frequent cancer among women and the 3rd most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age. Despite being largely preventable through vaccination and regular screening, cervical cancer continues to claim countless lives, highlighting the urgent need for increased awareness and accessibility.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is one of the most significant advancements in public health, offering effective protection against cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases. However, despite its proven efficacy, myths and misinformation often hinder its acceptance and use.

St. George's University, School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies highlights the common myths about the HPV vaccine and the facts that dispel them:

HPV Vaccination is Only for Women

While cervical cancer predominantly affects women, HPV is also linked to other cancers, including throat cancers, which can affect individuals of all genders. Vaccinating boys as well as girls helps reduce the overall spread of HPV and provides protection against related health risks. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends vaccinating children aged 9-14 for maximum effectiveness before potential exposure to the virus.

HPV Vaccines Are Unsafe

Decades of research and millions of vaccinations worldwide have proven the HPV vaccine to be safe. The most common side effects, such as mild soreness at the injection site or low-grade fever, are temporary and far outweighed by the vaccine's benefits. Regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the WHO rigorously monitor the safety of HPV vaccines to ensure public trust.

The Importance of HPV Vaccination for Everyone

While HPV is commonly associated with transmission through intimate contact, it can also spread through other means, such as non-sexual skin-to-skin contact, shared personal items, or infected surfaces. In rare cases, it may pass from a pregnant individual to their baby during childbirth. These varied transmission pathways underscore the importance of vaccination for everyone, as a preventive measure against HPV-related diseases

Regular Screening Eliminates the Need for Vaccination

While pap smears and HPV tests are critical for detecting early signs of cervical abnormalities, they do not prevent HPV infection. The HPV vaccine and regular screenings work hand-in-hand: the vaccine prevents many types of HPV infections, while screenings ensure any existing issues are caught early.

The Vaccine is Not Necessary if There's No Family History of Cancer

Unlike some cancers that have a strong genetic component, cervical cancer is primarily caused by an HPV infection rather than inherited predisposition. HPV can be contracted through various means, making vaccination essential for everyone, regardless of family history.

Educating and Empowering Communities

Public health education is key to dispelling myths and increasing HPV vaccine uptake. The HPV vaccine represents a remarkable opportunity to prevent cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases. As a global institution committed to advancing healthcare education and awareness, St. George's University encourages proactive measures such as vaccination and regular screening to significantly reduce the burden of HPV-related illnesses. By educating future healthcare leaders, SGU strives to create a ripple effect, enabling graduates to champion awareness and prevention efforts worldwide.