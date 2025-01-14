Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan Says 'The World Goes Kho'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) roped in Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for the inaugural Kho Kho being held in New Delhi. As the World Cup was inaugurated on January 13, 2025, the 'Sultan' recently took to his IG stories to drop an exciting promo for the tournament.

In the shared by Salman Khan, we can see our Indian team, both men and women playing with full enthusiasm while the crowd cheers for them from the stands. We can also hear the say 'Jab world judega tab India udega, the world goes kho'.

Off to a great start, India defeated Nepal in the opening game of the World Cup. On the other hand, the Indian Women's team also won against South Korea in the tournament opener. The primary Kho Kho World Cup is scheduled to take place between January 13-19, 2025.

In the meantime, Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his next action entertainer 'Sikandar'. The project marks the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor's return to the silver screen after more than a year.

Helmed by filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Arjun Kapoor and Prateik Babbar in key roles, along with others. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, 'Kick'.

Talking about the film's crew, Pritam composed the music for the drama, whereas Santhosh Narayanan provided the background score. While Tirru is part of the team as the cinematographer, editing has been performed by Vivek Harshan.

'Sikandar' is slated to reach cinema halls across the world on March 30, 2025, during Eid al-Fitr.

Furthermore, Salman Khan is also hosting the latest season of the reality show, 'Bigg Boss 18'.