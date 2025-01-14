Mahakumbh 2025: From ₹7,500 Cr Budget To ₹2 Lakh Cr Expected Revenue Mela Economy's Multiplier Effect Revealed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: On December 13, Prime Narendra Modi described the 'Mahakumbh 2025' as a 'mahayagya of unity,' emphasising the event's role in promoting social cohesion as well as economic empowerment of communities.

“Kumbh not only gives social strength but also provides economic empowerment of the people,” Modi said addressing a public gathering in Prayagraj after inaugurating 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore.

The 45-day mega event, billed as the largest human gathering in the world, began on January 13 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj . The 45-day event is expected to see a footfall of about 400 million people before it concludes on February 26

The 'Mahakumbh' takes place once every 12 years. This year, the gathering will be spread over an area of 4,000 hectares.

Lakhs of devotees arrived at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip at the occasion of Makar Sankranti, which marks the first 'Amrit Snan' of Mahakumbh on January 14, Tuesday.

₹2 lakh crore Revenue Boost

Like in the past years, the 'Mahakumbh 2025' promises to be money spinner this time too. From a milkman to a company operating helicopter, the event generates revenue for varied sections.

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has estimated that Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad, would earn over ₹2 lakh crore revenue from the 'Mahakumbh 2025'.

The UP Chapter of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a pan India trader's body, estimates thatthe revenue generated by basic items required by devotees during 'Mahakumbh 2025' would be around ₹17,310 crore. Among other things groceries would generate ₹4000 crore, edible oils ₹1000 crore, vegetables ₹2000 crore, bed, mattresses, bedsheets and other household goods ₹500 crore, milk and other dairy products ₹4000 crore, hospitality ₹2500 crore, travel ₹300 crore, boatmen ₹50 crore revenue during the mega fair.