Ainewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Eyes Opportunity In Race To Establish AI Sector Infrastructure

was highlighted in a recent article that discussed favorable positioning of the United States in the AI sector.“Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has voiced his confidence in President-elect Donald supporting the AI sector and ensuring that America, together with its allies, retain pole position in this nascent industry. Altman was speaking during a recent interview with Fox News,” the publication reads.“During the interview, Altman highlighted the need for support in the form of massive infrastructure... for the U.S. to stamp its leadership on AI technology and AI capabilities.”

“Tech giants like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet Inc., Amazon and so many others are frantically building out data centers and other attendant systems in order to stamp their mark on the AI field. This race to set up AI infrastructure and applications has created market opportunities for companies like

McEwen Mining

that extract the minerals critical to the AI industry.”

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, MUX's chairman and chief owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.

