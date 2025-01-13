Partner Real Estate Secures Exclusive Alliance With EZ Home Search: Over 3,160 Inquiries Received In Early 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with EZ Home Search, the nationwide cutting-edge real estate transforming the home-buying and selling experience. Starting in 2025, all buyer, seller, and cash offer inquiries from EZ Home Search in Los Angeles County, Ventura County, and San Bernardino County will be directed exclusively to Partner Real Estate agents.In Q4 2024 and the first 10 days of January 2025 alone, Partner Real Estate received over 3,160 buyer, seller, and cash offer inquiries generated exclusively through EZ Home Search. This extraordinary volume of high-quality leads is creating unprecedented opportunities for agents at Partner Real Estate, solidifying their position as leaders in Southern California's real estate market.A Competitive Edge for Partner Real Estate Agents“This exclusive partnership with EZ Home Search is not just a win-it's a complete game-changer for our agents,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.“The sheer volume of leads we've already received speaks to the power of this alliance. It's part of our ongoing commitment to provide our agents with the best tools, resources, and opportunities to thrive in 2025 and beyond.”With access to high-intent buyer, seller, and cash offer inquiries, Partner Real Estate agents gain a significant advantage in today's competitive market. This partnership aligns with the brokerage's mission to empower agents with industry-leading systems, resources, and strategic collaborations that drive results.About EZ Home SearchEZ Home Search delivers a transparent and streamlined platform for discovering real estate. Unlike traditional listing platforms, it provides up-to-the-minute property listings tailored to the user's preferences and connects clients directly with vetted local professionals-without selling user data to the highest bidder.Founded by real estate innovator Preston Guyton, EZ Home Search leverages over 20 years of expertise in real estate, construction, and technology. It redefines the real estate experience with cutting-edge tools and local market knowledge, empowering buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals alike.A New Era of Opportunity for Partner Real EstateAs Partner Real Estate moves into 2025, the exclusive partnership with EZ Home Search underscores its dedication to providing agents with unrivaled opportunities and support. This alliance, alongside other exclusive tools and resources, cements Partner Real Estate's position as the brokerage of choice for agents and clients seeking exceptional service and results.For more information about Partner Real Estate, visitAbout Partner Real EstatePARTNER Real Estate is a forward-thinking brokerage committed to empowering agents and delivering exceptional service to buyers and sellers. Through innovative systems, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technology, Partner Real Estate drives results and transforms lives.

