50Th Black April Memorial Commemoration To Be Held In Washington, D.C.

50 Năm Quốc Hận 30 Tháng Tư

On April 30, 2025, Vietnamese Americans will gather for the 50th Commemoration of Black April, honoring sacrifices and advocating for freedom in Vietnam.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 30, 2025, Vietnamese Americans and supporters of freedom and democracy will gather for the 50th Commemoration of Black April. This solemn event honors the sacrifices and bravery of those affected by the Fall of Saigon in 1975 and reaffirms the continued pursuit of freedom and human rights in Vietnam.

After the tragic events of April 30, 1975, millions of Vietnamese people attempted to escape the communist regime, with more than half a million losing their lives. They faced perilous journeys across treacherous seas or through dense jungles. The immense price they paid to break free from oppression stand as a testament to the unquenchable thirst for freedom among the Vietnamese people.

The commemorative events will begin at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at 10:00 AM EST with a wreath-laying ceremony, prayers, and tributes through patriotic and resistance-themed music. Attendees will then proceed to Lafayette Square for a first amendment gathering at 12:00 PM EST, reaffirming the call for Vietnam's liberty and democracy.

On May 1, 2025, a special session for Vietnam Human Rights Day will be held at the Congressional Caucus Room of the Cannon House Office Building at 10:00 AM EST, followed by advocacy events in the U.S. Congress, reinforcing the continued commitment to human rights in Vietnam. Advocacy efforts will continue on May 2, 2025.

The 50th Black April Memorial Commemoration represents a significant milestone to honor the lives lost and recognize the profound contributions of the Vietnamese nationalist communities, who rebuilt their lives after facing unimaginable hardship. This event also reaffirms the lasting values of freedom and resilience in the face of adversity.

The commemoration also honors the immense sacrifices of the military personnel, civil servants, and citizens of the Republic of Vietnam, as well as U.S. servicemen and soldiers of other allied nations. Hundreds of thousands of brave men and women gave their lives in defense of liberty and democracy during the Vietnam War. Many others endured imprisonment or perished in brutal concentration camps. Their courage and dedication serve as a lasting reminder of the price of freedom and our ongoing duty to honor their legacy.

Participants and community members, particularly younger generations, are encouraged to join the commemoration and contribute essays and artworks reflecting on the journey toward freedom.

For more information or to register for participation, please visit the registration page or contact the Organizing Committee at the provided email.

About Black April:

Black April marks the anniversary of April 30, 1975, when the Republic of Vietnam fell to communist forces, ending decades of self-defense but commencing a tragic exodus for millions of refugees. For the Vietnamese diaspora, it is a solemn day of remembrance for those who fought and died and those who embarked on perilous journeys to freedom.

Participating Organizations:

The event is supported by 148 organizations representing Vietnamese American communities across the U.S., as well as advocacy groups committed to restoring democracy and advancing human rights.

