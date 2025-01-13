Peru President's New Nose In Prosecutors' Crosshairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lima: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte appeared before prosecutors on Monday to explain a two-week absence for plastic surgery on her nose that she insists was medical, not cosmetic.

Boluarte, 62, did not appoint a caretaker president for the period of her absence in July 2023, and stands accused of abandoning her post.

She appeared before prosecutors investigating the case for four hours Monday, and left without speaking to reporters waiting outside.

Some lawmakers have called for Boluarte to be removed from office. She had not informed the public or delegated her powers to Congress, as determined by law.



South Korea's impeached president gets a pay rise

Havertz's wife calls for respect after threats to unborn child UK's Starmer urged to fire minister hit by Bangladesh graft probe

Read Also

But her team said she had carried out her duties virtually while recovering at a clinic in Lima from rhinoplasty for "breathing problems."

Boluarte has been embroiled in controversy for months.

Prosecutors also accuse her of accepting bribes in the form of Rolex watches and jewelry, and she is being investigated over the deaths of more than 50 protesters during a crackdown on demonstrations against her presidency in 2022.

Boluarte took office in December of that year, replacing left-wing president Pedro Castillo after he was impeached and imprisoned for unsuccessfully trying to dissolve Congress.

She had been his vice-president.

Boluarte does not have her own party in Congress and has a disapproval rating of nearly 95 percent. Her term ends in July 2026.

Peru suffers from chronic political instability and has had six presidents in the past eight years.