Investornewsbreaks Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) Secures Court Approval For Spin-Out Of Winston Property

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foremost Clean (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) , a North American uranium and lithium exploration company, has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving its plan of arrangement (“Arrangement”) to spin out its and silver assets in Sierra County, New Mexico, into a separate entity, Rio Grande Resources Ltd. overwhelmingly approved the plan, with 99.86% of votes cast in favor at the Dec. 20, 2024, meeting. Subject to remaining conditions, including Canadian Securities Exchange approval, the Arrangement is expected to take effect in January 2025. Upon completion, shareholders will receive one new Foremost common share and two Rio Grande shares for each Foremost share held prior to the Effective Date. Further details are available in the company's Nov. 12, 2024, information circular on SEDAR+.

Foremost Clean Energy, assuming the effectiveness of the transaction, will be an emerging North American uranium exploration company with interests in 10 prospective properties spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin. As global demand for decarbonization accelerates, the need for nuclear power is crucial. Foremost expects to be positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for uranium through discovery in a top jurisdiction with the objective to support the world's energy-transition goals. Alongside its exploration partner Denison, Foremost will be committed to a strategic and disciplined exploration strategy to identify resources by testing drill–ready targets with identified mineralization along strike of recent major discoveries. Foremost also maintains a secondary portfolio of significant lithium projects at different stages of development spanning over 50,000 acres across Manitoba and Quebec. For more information about the company, visit

