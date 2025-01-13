Access Physical Therapy & Wellness Expands Footprint With Acquisition Of County Physical Therapy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are excited to welcome County PT into the ACCESS PT Family. Their established practice, with a reputation for superior customer service and quality care since 1995 matches our commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and fostering community health," said Christopher Albanese, PT, MS, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ACCESS PT. Together, we will continue to expand our reach and provide personalized, high-quality physical therapy services that empower our patients to live their best lives.

The will allow County PT to maintain its same excellent patient care while now gaining access to Confluent Health's comprehensive management services, talent acquisition and development programs, practice enablement resources, business intelligence tools, and clinic optimization resources. County PT will also gain access to a wide range of valuable resources, including premier partnerships with Confluent Health clients and vendors, access to the hybrid care platform mōviHealth , the PTPN network , access to Evidence in Motion's robust continuing education courses and graduate health programs, as well as employee safety solutions from Fit For Work , the leading provider in the industry.

This partnership will expand ACCESS PT's footprint, making it the proud owner of 74 clinics across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. "We are excited to support the integration of County Physical Therapy into the ACCESS PT and Confluent Health Families," said Ed Miersch, Regional Vice President of Operations. "This collaboration strengthens our mission to provide accessible, patient-centered care while fostering growth and innovation in the communities we serve. We look forward to this partnership's positive impact on our patients and teams."

For more information about ACCESS PT, visit their website at accessphysicaltherapywellness . To schedule an appointment with one of County PT's expert therapists, visit their website at

countypt or call 845.256.0820.

About ACCESS PT: Access Physical Therapy and Wellness (ACCESS PT) is a Connecticut-, New York-, North Carolina- and Pennsylvania-based private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health Family, ACCESS PT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit accessphysicaltherapywellness, or find them on Facebook at @AccessPTW.

About Confluent Health: Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

SOURCE Confluent Health