Home Equity Lending Market Report 2024: Surging Demand For Renovations And Debt Consolidation Drives 4.4% CAGR In Home Equity Loans

The home equity lending market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $34.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the shift towards remote work, increasing real estate prices, a rise in home renovation activities, growth in residential properties, and higher disposable income.

Key trends expected in this period include technological advancements and fintech innovations, the adoption of cloud banking software by banks, improvements in the home equity borrowing process, and the use of data-driven tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate banks' decision-making processes.



The increase in residential properties is expected to drive the growth of the home equity lending market in the future. Residential properties refer to real estate assets used for living accommodations, including single-family homes, apartments, and condominiums. The rise in residential properties can be attributed to factors such as infrastructure development, changes in zoning laws, proximity to workplaces, a growing preference for homeownership, and general inflation. Home equity lending benefits homeowners by allowing them to leverage the increased value of their property, providing funds for improvements, debt consolidation, or other financial needs, which in turn can enhance property value and overall marketability. For instance, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in March 2024, the number of private new house dwellings in Australia reached 30,992, reflecting a 3.7% increase from December and a 14.6% rise since March 2023. Additionally, private and other residential completions rose to 14,844 dwellings, a 5.6% increase compared to December 2023. Therefore, the growth in residential properties has fueled the expansion of the home equity lending market.

Leading companies in the home equity lending market are focusing on adopting advanced solutions, such as real estate finance solutions utilizing eVault technology, to streamline the loan application process, enhance customer experience, and provide flexible financing options tailored to diverse borrower needs. eVault technology enhances the efficiency, security, and compliance of managing electronic loan documents, benefiting both lenders and borrowers by simplifying and securing the lending process. For example, in May 2022, Wolters Kluwer N.V., a Netherlands-based information services company, launched its OmniVault for Real Estate Finance solution. This platform ensures compliance with legal standards and offers a digitally sealed audit trail, improving the security and traceability of digital transactions. The innovative platform uses advanced eVault technology to facilitate digital home equity lending, particularly for Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) and home equity loans, along with conventional, government-backed, and jumbo first mortgages.

In September 2023, Cerberus Capital Management, a US-based investment firm, acquired Spring EQ for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition marked a strategic move by Cerberus Capital to expand its portfolio by incorporating Spring EQ's expertise in providing home equity financing solutions. Spring EQ is a US-based company specializing in home equity and purchase loans.

Major companies operating in the home equity lending market include Bank Of America Corporation, HSBC Holdings, Toronto-Dominion Bank, U.S. Bancorp, PNC Financial Services Inc., Discover Financial Services Inc., Rocket Mortgage LLC, Navy Federal Credit Union, and others.

By Type: Fixed Rate Loans; Home Equity Line Of Credit

By Deployment: Online; Offline By Service Provider: Banks; Online; Credit Union; Other Service Providers

