Inboxarmy CEO Scott Cohen Appointed As New Committee Co-Chair For ANA Email Excellence Center
1/13/2025 10:16:47 AM
"The EEC has played a major role in my growth as an email marketing professional," says Cohen. "I am excited to step up into this broader leadership role to help continue the EEC's mission as a voice for the email marketing community and a source of knowledge and expertise for new entrants and seasoned practitioners alike."
Scott joins current co-chairs Kelly Haggard, VP channel Innovation and Optimization at Synchrony, and Jose Cebrian, EVP Automobility, Travel, Entertainment & Connectivity at Merkle, to serve at least a one year term.
About InboxArmy
InboxArmy is a full-service email marketing agency offering the full spectrum of email marketing, SMS, push and in-app messaging services, including campaign management, email marketing strategy, email automation, email design and coding, and more.
