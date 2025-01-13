Moiat Showcases Make It In The Emirates Initiative And Technology Transformation At Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi-UAE. 13 January 2025 – The of and Advanced (MoIAT) is participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, which commenced on Sunday under the patronage of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Held under the theme“The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress”, the Ministry's participation will focus on highlighting the Make it in the Emirates initiative, emphasizing its pivotal role in promoting sustainability within the industrial sector. In addition, MoIAT is

inviting companies join the fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, scheduled for 19-22 May at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. This upcoming edition is anticipated to be the largest to date, integral to forging the UAE's industrial landscape.

MoIAT's involvement in ADSW aligns with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn. Through strategic initiatives such as the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), and the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), the ministry aims to bolster industrial growth, enhance competitiveness, and ensure sustainability, particularly in essential sectors.

At ADSW, MoIAT is showcasing the comprehensive opportunities and incentives the Make it in the Emirates initiative presents, focused on attracting industrial investment locally and globally. Emphasis is placed on the role of advanced technology in driving sustainable industrial practices, enhancing environmental stewardship, nurturing an innovation-friendly ecosystem, and quality infrastructure through standards and regulations designed to promote sustainability and increase energy efficiency.

Strategic focus areas

MoIAT is dedicated to empowering the industrial sector by facilitating access to competitive financing and cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. These initiatives are aimed at boosting productivity, improving energy efficiency, and enhancing operational performance, thereby increasing the competitiveness of UAE companies in both regional and global markets.

MoIAT's stand will feature pioneering products from leading UAE companies, including Export Trading Group (ETG), Desert Board, Emirates Float Glass, Fine Hygienic Holding, Union Copper, Levidia, and Al Massoud Energy. These showcases reflect a strong commitment to sustainability, highlighting innovations in recycling and industrial practices. These efforts serve as a model for the UAE's drive towards enhanced energy efficiency, emission reduction, and the adoption of advanced technologies to promote sustainable practices.