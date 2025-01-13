'Yaariyan' Clocks 11: Divya Khossla Says 'It Holds A Special Place In My Heart'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress, and filmmaker Divya Khossla made her directorial debut with the romantic comedy "Yaariyan" featuring Himansh Kohli, and Rakul Preet Singh as leads. As the project completed 11 years of release on 10th January 2024, Divya Khossla revealed that the holds a special place in her heart.

Reflecting on the latest milestone achieved by "Yaariyan", Divya Khossla was quoted saying, "It holds a special place in my heart." The further revealed that she conducted the auditions for the film herself and the process took around a year and a half. Talking about the same, she said, "I didn't hire a casting director; I did it all myself." She added that once the cast for the movie was locked in she conducted year-long workshops to prepare the actors for the shoot.

When "Yaariyan" reached the cinema halls back in 2014, the movie received an overwhelming response, especially from college students. Divya Khossla also fondly remembered her mother's phone call from Delhi. She revealed, "She couldn't get tickets for three days because students were flocking to theaters." The actress further added,“It put me in a place where people started knowing who Divya Khossla was, and I'll always remain thankful to Yaariyan for what it gave me."

"Yaariyan" was financed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Super Cassettes Industries. The film's cast also saw Serah Singh, Nicole Faria, Shreyas Pardiwalla, Dev Sharma, Jatin Suri, Vikas Verma, Evelyn Sharma, and Sayali Bhagat in significant roles, along with others about the technical crew of the drama, Aarif Sheikh is the head of the editing department, whereas Sameer Arya has taken care of the cinematography. Pritam is on board the team as the composer.

On another front, Divya Khossla recently left everyone impressed with her stellar performance in "Savi". The actress was seen as a fierce housewife attempting to jailbreak her husband from a high-security prison.