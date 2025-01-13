Bydfi Launches Innovative Perpetual Contract Copy Trading Feature, Welcomes Global Traders To Join

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 13th, 2025, Chainwire

BYDFi , a global leader in trading, announces the launch of its innovative Perpetual Contract Copy Trading feature on the official app . As the cryptocurrency continues to evolve, trading models are undergoing a profound transformation. From traditional independent trading to today's social and collaborative ecosystems, investors and traders alike are seeking mutual benefits to achieve greater value and profitability. With this new offering, BYDFi extends a sincere invitation to top traders worldwide, providing them with the potential for attractive rewards and incentives to jointly drive the continuous innovation and development of the crypto trading ecosystem.

BYDFi's Unique Advantage: Leading the Industry with Copy Trading

1. Trading Made Accessible with $10 Minimum

BYDFi has lowered the trading threshold to $10, making it easier for new traders and smaller investors to participate in the crypto market. This feature encourages greater participation and lowers entry barriers, especially for retail investors.

2. Flexible Margin Options for Traders: Isolated and Cross Margin Available

The isolated margin mode enables users to manage the funds of each position independently, working to minimize risk, while the cross-margin mode automatically allocates funds, enhancing asset efficiency and making it ideal for multi-strategy portfolios and complex trading. Users can choose flexibly based on their needs to optimize asset management.

3 . Multi-Asset Contract Trading Support

BYDFi supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including mainstream assets like BTC , ETH, XRP , and popular Memecoins such as SOL , and DOGE . The platform also offers various leverage options, accommodating both new traders and seasoned professionals seeking diverse trading opportunities.

4 . Transparent Fee Structure and Comprehensive Trading Tools

BYDFi is committed to maintaining a fair and transparent fee structure. Users can view transaction records, fees, and profits in real-time, ensuring no hidden charges and a clear understanding of costs. Additionally, BYDFi offers market insights and advanced trading tools, including candlestick charts, real-time order functions, and multi-indicator support, helping traders optimize their strategies.

5. Flexible Deposit Methods and Global Multi-Language Support

Partnering with renowned payment service providers such as Banxa, Transak, and Mercuryo, BYDFi enables deposits in over 600 cryptocurrencies and supports fiat deposits in over 150 countries. One can deposit through credit cards or any other local means. BYDFi puts customers first; therefore, BYDFi also offers round-the-clock customer support in multiple languages to ensure every user will enjoy a thoughtful and efficient trading experience.

Michael, Co-Founder of BYDFi: Where Users and Traders Thrive Together

Michael, the co-founder of BYDFi, shared his thoughts on the new copy trading feature:

Empowering Traders and Expanding Global Influence



Exclusive Strategy Pages : Every trader on BYDFi will have a dedicated page that showcases their trading history and strategy logic, enhancing their credibility and attracting followers.

Reward Incentive System : In addition to profit-sharing, BYDFi offers a range of bonuses and exclusive benefits, creating a multi-dimensional income system for traders.

Global Traffic Support : With a user base of 1,000,000+, BYDFi's powerful marketing and branding support helps traders expand their international visibility and attract followers from across the globe. Data-Driven Insights and All-in-One Trading Tools: While providing ultimate data insights, along with multi-dimensional trading tools, BYDFi ensures precise capturing of market opportunities.

How Traders Can Participate on BYDFi

Traders interested in joining BYDFi can begin by creating an account or accessing an existing one. Following this, an application can be submitted for review as part of the trader onboarding process. Successful applicants have the opportunity to share their strategies, enabling other users to engage with their trading approaches. Rewards from copy trading are provided as part of BYDFi's efforts to foster collaboration and growth within the platform.

Further details are available in the official announcement , and inquiries can be directed to BYDFi's customer service team.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is recognized as one of the top 10 global crypto exchanges by Forbes and trusted by more than 1,000,000 users worldwide. BYDFi has been dedicated to providing users with a world-class cryptocurrency trading experience. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

