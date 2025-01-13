Ukrainian police thwart terrorist attack on railroad tracks, arrest two suspects

(MENAFN) and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) agents stopped a attack on railroad tracks in Dnipro and arrested two individuals. According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine's Communications Department reported this.



"The police of Dnipropetrovsk region, counterintelligence, and SBU investigators exposed the enemy accomplices. The saboteurs were apprehended at the crime scene during a special operation. The law enforcement neutralized the explosive device and prevented the attack," the statement reads.



Law enforcement authorities determined that the two arrested suspects, a 24-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, were drug-addicted residents of Dnipro who had agreed to carry out the terrorist attack under the direction of a foreign agent.



"Through a messenger app, they established contact with their Russian curator and purchased all the necessary components to make an improvised explosive device. The enemy’s target was fuel tankers located on railway tracks near a factory in Dnipro. For completing the 'mission,' the traitors were promised a reward of $3,000," the statement said.



