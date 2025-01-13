Spartannash Mobilizes Support For California Wildfire Victims With Donations And In-Store Fundraising Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "When disaster strikes, we feel a deep responsibility to help. Having lived in Los Angeles myself for many years, I share in the grief being felt by so many right now. SpartanNash's resources and allow us to provide immediate support, and it's our calling to do whatever we can to help those affected begin to rebuild their lives," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam .

Store guests at Family Fare ®, Martin's Super Markets , D&W®

Fresh , Metcalfe's Market ®

and Company-operated centers can contribute by donating $1, $5, $10, $25 or $50 at checkout or at shopfamilyfare . The fundraiser will run through Jan. 27.

"The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are so grateful for partners like SpartanNash as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster."

SpartanNash's corporate giving strategy is anchored in its pillars of hunger, heroes and hope. The Company is a long-time partner in disaster relief efforts, consistently stepping up to provide aid in times of need. Additionally, SpartanNash will host its annual Helping Hands Day on April 15, 2025, in Grand Rapids, where more than 700 volunteers will assemble 500,000 meals and 5,000 personal hygiene kits for disaster victims.

For more information about SpartanNash's disaster relief efforts and Helping Hands Day, visit spartannash/corp-responsibility/social-responsibility/disaster-relief-donations/ .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.

American Red Cross is a registered trademark of The American National Red Cross.

Convoy of Hope is a registered trademark of Convoy of Hope.

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP and Chief Communications Officer

SpartanNash

[email protected]



SOURCE SpartanNash