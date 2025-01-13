RJD And BJP In War Of Words As Bihar Minister's Kin Accused In Kidnapping Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 13 (IANS) The alleged kidnapping of a man in Bettiah city by Ravi Kumar, alias Pinnu, brother of Bihar Renu Devi, has sparked a major controversy in the state. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has used this to launch a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led and its alliance partner, the BJP.

Tejashwi accused Ravi Kumar alias Pinnu of being a habitual criminal, involved in numerous serious cases such as land grabbing, kidnapping, murder and extortion.

“Ravi Kumar alias Pinnu kidnapped a man in Bettiah, took him to his hotel, beat him, and forcibly made him sign documents at gunpoint to seize his land,” Yadav alleged.

The Bihar opposition leader criticized the government for shielding individuals with criminal backgrounds, especially those connected to ministers. He claimed that while RJD workers are being arrested, individuals with serious criminal charges, such as Ravi Kumar, continue to roam freely.

Tejashwi directly targeted the BJP, accusing it of providing protection to criminals like Ravi Kumar. He mentioned that despite multiple cases registered against him, the accused remains untouched by the law.

Following the statement of Tejashwi Yadav, the political debate in Bihar over law and order intensified resulting in a heated exchange between Yadav and BJP leaders.

BJP MP from Paschim Champaran Dr Sanjay Jaiswal retorted that 90 per cent of criminals are RJD leaders.“Bihar under the current government operates under good governance and that no criminal, regardless of connections, will be spared," he said.

He alleged accumulation of wealth by Tejashwi's family, citing the controversial case of acquiring a four-story house in New Friends Colony, Delhi, for just Rs 4.5 lakh. He also brought up the issue of land allegedly seized from a poor man in Gopalganj, calling upon Tejashwi to return it to its rightful owner.

Responding to Tejashwi's accusations, Minister Renu Devi strongly refuted any link with her brother. She clarified, "I have no brother. I have stated this in several press conferences over the past eight years."

She accused the opposition of raising baseless allegations due to a lack of real issues.

Renu Devi attacked the RJD's record during the Lalu-Rabri regime, stating,“Under their rule, people could not roam freely after evening, and the state was gripped by fear and lawlessness.”

She mocked Tejashwi Yadav by saying that his party lacks genuine supporters, and even those who previously supported RJD have shifted allegiance.