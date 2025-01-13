Makar Sankranti 2025: Send These Warm Wishes And Messages To Your Dear Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Makar Sankranti 2025: Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival widely celebrated across the country. This year, it will be observed on Tuesday, January 14. It is celebrated a day after Lohri.

On this day, the Sun transitions into a new astrological sign, 'Makara' or Capricorn. The transition is considered auspicious because it signifies the start of the Sun's northward journey.

The harvest festival is celebrated in different states with different names, traditions and festivities. Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival , Maghe Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu are all celebrated on the same date – January 14.

During the festival, people worship the Sun god, take a holy dip in rivers, engage in charitable activities by giving alms to the needy, fly kites, prepare sweets made of sesame and jaggery, and worship livestock.

Makar Sankranti 2025 wishes-

Grateful for family, love, and togetherness this Makar Sankranti. Let's celebrate with joy and gratitude!May the warmth of the Sun bring endless joy and happiness to your life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2025!Let this Makar Sankranti bring new hope, happiness, and love into your life. Wishing you a blessed day!Celebrate this harvest festival with your heart full of gratitude and your life filled with love. Happy Sankranti!With every ray of sunlight, may your dreams take flight this Sankranti!May our friendship soar as high as the kites in the sky this Makar Sankranti. Cheers to good times ahead!Let's celebrate the festival of joy and abundance together. Happy Makar Sankranti, my dear friend!Here's to brighter days and stronger bonds. Happy Makar Sankranti!May this festival bring a rainbow of joy into your life. Have a fantastic Sankranti, buddy!Wishing my dear family a Sankranti full of warmth, love, and cherished moments.May our home always be filled with happiness and love, just like this festival brings! Happy Makar Sankranti!Celebrate the journey of life with gratitude and hope this Makar Sankranti.