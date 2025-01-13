His Ideals Align More With Jinnah, Soros: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Delhi Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Ghaziabad, Jan 13 (IANS) As MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi prepares for his first public rally in Delhi's Seelampur on Monday, former Congress leader and spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticised Gandhi for doing rally as 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', suggesting that his ideals align more with figures like Muhammad Ali Jinnah and George Soros than with India's founding values.

Talking to IANS, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Rahul Gandhi can start his rally from wherever he wants, but he should say Jai Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Jai George Soros more than Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan."

He further accused Gandhi of being influenced by the ideals of Jinnah and Soros in his current political trajectory.

With Delhi elections just weeks away, Gandhi's rally in Seelampur will mark his return to the campaign trail, as announced by the party last week. The rally is seen as an important event for the Congress as it seeks to make inroads in the national capital.

Krishnam also responded to comments by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal, who revealed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal had personally reached out to him for support in the upcoming polls.

“It's not a big matter,” Krishnam said, emphasising that political alliances and support are common in the political landscape.

The spiritual leader extended his best wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi who is contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

Krishnam also commented on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about the Maharashtra election results, where Shah took a dig at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Krishnam praised Shah's leadership, calling him the "strongest and most powerful home minister" after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel particularly noting his decisive role in the abrogation of Article 370.

"Amit Shah's parliament speech on Article 370 will be written in golden words for national unity,” Krishnam concluded, reiterating his support for Shah's leadership.