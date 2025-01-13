IIM Sambalpur Launches MBA in Business Analytics at its Delhi Campus with Dual Degree Option

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th January; 2025: IIM Sambalpur; one of the premier management institutions known for its innovation, inclusivity and integrity; has introduced its very first full-time MBA program in Business Analytics at its Delhi Campus. Candidates with valid high CAT percentile and having STEM academic background with one year relevant experience can apply for admission process. This institute has also signed an MoU with Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand for a dual-degree course with an objective to provide students with a globally-oriented, interdisciplinary education that combines the strengths of flagship MBA and Business Analytics. Remarkable to note is that Asian Institute of Technology's (AIT) Masters in Business Administration (MBA) program is consistently ranked among the top MBA programs in Thailand. In 2024, the program was ranked #23 in Asia and among the top 200 globally by QS Global MBA Rankings.



This newly launched course forays in management education with cutting-edge analytical and technological competencies destined to prepare future-ready professionals capable of addressing complex challenges in business analytics to navigate the AI data-driven world. The dual-degree programme follows the STEM education framework wherein Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics disciplines are taught in conjunction with management principles. This makes it a unique offering in Indian business schools. It caters to the growing demand for professionals who can apply advanced analytics, big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in business contexts.



Under this collaborative program, students will spend the first year of study at the IIM Sambalpur Delhi Campus with an option to go to AIT Thailand in its second year. Upon successful completion, they will be awarded dual degree with specialization in Business Analytics along with a one-year extended work-visa in Thailand through which they can find the opportunity to start their international professional career.



Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, "The launch of the MBA in Business Analytics marks a significant milestone in IIM Sambalpur's journey. This programme resonates not only with India's ambition to become a global hub for analytics and technology but also prepares our students to excel in an increasingly interconnected and data-driven world. Our Delhi campus will offer the newly introduced MBA in Business Analytics, which will admit 70 students. Applicants must possess a minimum basic educational qualification and at least one year's work experience. Prof Jaiswal further added, "The partnership with AIT Thailand further strengthens IIM Sambalpur's global collaborations and reflects the institution's focus on creating leaders who embody innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness.”



It is to be noted that IIM Sambalpur has already offering two dual degrees: MBA in Fintech Management in collaboration with Sorbonne Business School (Paris) and an Executive PhD & DBA Program, a collaboration between Bordeaux University School of Management.





MENAFN13012025005232011781ID1109084065