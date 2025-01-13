Deloitte Middle East appoints Simon Cuerden as Forensic & Financial Crime leader

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Middle East – 13 January 2025: Deloitte Middle East announced today the appointment of Simon Cuerden as Forensic & Financial Crime leader for the region. Having spent 22 years as partner at Deloitte UK, he is an industry veteran with experience serving client across different global markets including the Middle East.



“This is a strategic appointment for us in the Middle East when set against the backdrop of technological disruption and the new threats facing public and private organizations. We are committed to bringing leading experts to drive the business and provide end-to-end solutions to our clients and markets with deeper technical expertise,” said Hani Khoury, Deloitte Middle East Strategy, Risk & Transactions Advisory Leader.



“Simon Cuerden is a leading global expert when it comes to all aspects of the forensic and financial crime landscape, and I am confident with him joining our team in the Middle East, we will maintain our market leading position when it comes to the value we provide to our clients through our Forensic & Financial Crime Services,” added Khoury.



Cuerden’s experience includes working in special committees drawn from the boards of organizations within the public and private sectors, overseeing reviews and investigations into sensitive incidents and circumstances. His experience includes working with a range of clients based in, and with interests in the region, including the UAE, Libya, Qatar, and KSA



Commenting on his appointment, Simon Cuerden said, “It is a huge honor to be asked to take on this leadership role within Deloitte Middle East, and the opportunity which it brings to deliver world-class forensic and financial crime services to meet the needs of clients of ever-increasing prominence and influence in the region and globally within the government and private sectors.”



The Deloitte Middle East Forensic and Financial Crime practice connects deep technical and industry insight with leading-edge analytics and technology, to provide tailored solutions for the most complex investigations and disputes.



With organizations increasingly aware of the critical need to identify and pre-empt against emerging risks, Deloitte Middle East leverages advanced corporate intelligence, analytical tools, and spatial data to proactively address financial crime, helping clients mitigate potential threats and strengthen their investigative capabilities.





