Ethiopia, Somalia to reestablish diplomatic ties after year of tensions
1/13/2025 7:47:39 AM
(MENAFN) A year after tensions over a Red Sea access deal erupted, Ethiopia and Somalia have decided to reestablish diplomatic ties.
Following Somali President Hassan sheikh Mohamud's visit to Addis Ababa, where he met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the two East African neighbors made their decision public in a joint statement on X on Saturday.
“The two leaders exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest and held constructive discussions on strengthening the fraternal relationship between the peoples of the two countries,” the statement stated.
Following Ethiopia's preliminary agreement with Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia, to lease coastline for commercial use and establish a naval base, allegedly in exchange for recognition of the territory's independence, relations between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu soured early last year.
The January 1 deal was condemned as an unlawful act of invasion by Somalia, which still regards Somaliland as its own territory even though the province declared its independence in 1991.
