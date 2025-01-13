Video: Dubai Police Rescue 5 Stranded Hikers 'Trapped' In Hatta Mountains

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Five hikers stranded on a mountain in Hatta were rescued by Dubai after they were trapped on hazardous terrain and were unable to descend safely. Two air ambulance personnel, two pilots, and a navigator from Dubai Police's Air Wing conducted the operation.

The team used a helicopter equipped with a hoist to lower paramedics to the hikers' location. After officials confirmed their safety and provided the necessary support, no hospitalisation was required.

According to Pilot Colonel Khalfan Salem Al Mazroui, acting director of the Air Wing Centre, the Command and Control Centre received a distress call from the group.

“The Air Wing team quickly deployed a helicopter to the hikers' precise location. Given the challenging conditions and the lack of a safe landing area, the crew utilised a winch to lift the individuals to safety after carefully assessing the situation,” Colonel Al Mazroui explained. He added that the operation was carried out efficiently, ensuring the safety of all involved.

Watch the rescue operation below:

The hikers were transported to a secure location without injury, and the entire rescue was completed promptly. Colonel Al Mazroui reminded the public to contact 999 for emergencies or use the“SOS” feature on the Dubai Police app in critical situations.

Mishal Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said that Dubai Ambulance, in collaboration with the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre and the Brave Team, successfully rescued the individuals stranded in the challenging terrain of the Hatta mountains during a hiking trip.

He highlighted that the success of this mission was due to seamless teamwork between Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Dubai Police. It demonstrates the preparedness of their teams to manage incidents in even the most difficult conditions. This is especially important given the influx of visitors to Hatta during the "Hatta Winter Festival".

He added that the operation reflects their commitment to deploying specialised ambulance teams and advanced vehicles equipped with the latest medical technology to ensure the safety of residents, tourists, and activity participants alike.

Dubai Ambulance and Dubai Police teams were lauded for carrying out the mission with outstanding efficiency.

The rescued individuals expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dubai Police for their rapid response and professionalism, praising the team for their expertise and dedication in ensuring their safety.