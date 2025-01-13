Tint World® Expands Its Footprint In The Lone Star State, Adds Presence In Cypress

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"I'm thrilled to further establish myself as part the Tint World family," Walker said. "Tint World has an amazing presence across Texas, and it's easy to see why – customers enjoy the highest level of quality, convenience and value at every location. On top of that, Tint World's franchise systems and support empower franchisees to focus on their goals and achieve their dreams."

Tint World Cypress, which serves Cypress, Houston, Katy, Spring, Tomball, The Woodlands, Jersey Village and Magnolia, is located at 20330 Tuckerton Rd. Ste. 700, Cypress, Texas 77433. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Cypress, call (281) 720-8588 or visit the store online .

"Mykel is bringing energy and passion to Cypress that customers love and will help us continue to grow in Texas and internationally," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "He's a valuable part of the Tint World team. We're proud he's part of the family and look forward to supporting his ongoing success."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.



Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

