Accuweather Acquires TOA Lightning Detection Network And Technology To Create Advanced Global Lightning Detection Network

AccuWeather Lightning TM will enhance global lightning detection capabilities by combining AccuWeather's proven Superior AccuracyTM in weather forecasting with TOA's state-of-the-art hardware network to keep people safer and businesses, property, and assets better protected.

"The integration of AccuWeather's expertise in machine and weather forecasting with TOA's advanced hardware will dramatically enhance decision-making processes for industries and individuals at risk from lightning strikes." Steven R. Smith, AccuWeather CEO

The deal was closed in December of 2024 and is AccuWeather's 16th

acquisition since its founding 63 years ago. The integration of TOA's advanced lightning detection systems with AccuWeather's proprietary forecasting technology and machine learning expertise will create a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind global lightning detection network to deliver superior value to businesses, governments, and the public, helping them better manage risks and better understand the impact of lightning. AccuWeather's actionable insights enable the best decisions with real-time lightning data, SkyGuard® warnings for lightning, lightning reports, and historical lightning data.

"We are genuinely thrilled about this meaningful and powerful opportunity to not only advance our lightning forecast expertise, but also to provide a critical, life-saving dataset, and cutting-edge lightning sensing technology to AccuWeather clients and users worldwide," said Steven R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors of AccuWeather. "The integration of AccuWeather's expertise in machine learning and weather forecasting with TOA's advanced hardware will dramatically enhance decision-making processes for industries and individuals at risk from lightning strikes."

In the United States, lightning is a significant weather hazard striking the ground over 200 million times (over 2 billion times globally) last year. On average, lightning causes 20-30 fatalities and over 200 injuries annually in the U.S. Globally, the toll is even larger, with some estimates of more than 10,000 lives lost each year due to lightning. AccuWeather said this strategic acquisition will enable the company to offer real-time lightning detection services that further enhance safety and preparedness.

"TOA Systems has been at the forefront of lightning detection technology, providing reliable and precise data to various sectors, including aviation, energy, and outdoor event management," said Chris Patti, Chief Data and Science Officer at AccuWeather. "By leveraging AccuWeather's advanced forecasting algorithms, innovative machine learning models and deploying sensors across North America, and then the rest of the world the new

AccuWeather Lightning NetworkTM

will deliver enhanced predictive insights and lightning risk assessments."

Said Tim Bent, formerly of TOA Systems, "This is a significant advancement in the field of meteorology and lightning detection. Our integration with AccuWeather will expand the reach and accuracy of our lightning detection network, providing critical, life-saving information to a global audience."

A typical lightning bolt carries around 300 million volts and 30,000 amps of electricity, making it extremely powerful compared to household current, which is around 120 volts and 15 amps; essentially, an average lightning bolt packs a punch of about 1 billion joules of energy.

Lightning strikes have a substantial economic impact, causing an estimated $1 billion in total economic loss each year in the U.S. due to property damage, forest fire spread, and infrastructure disruptions.



Lightning-related fires, electrical surges, and damage to infrastructure, such as power lines and buildings, contribute significantly to these costs (U.S. Fire Administration, 2020). The agricultural sector bears a considerable share of the financial burden, with lightning-induced wildfires and damage to crops and livestock leading to losses that extend beyond the immediate destruction (National Interagency Fire Center, 2021).

Additionally, power outages resulting from lightning strikes disrupt businesses, leading to economic losses in productivity. The cost to insurance companies also rises, driving up premiums for affected homeowners and businesses (Insurance Information Institute, 2020).

The new global lightning detection network will be integrated into AccuWeather's suite of digital platforms, including AccuWeather and mobile apps, making it easily accessible to users.

The AccuWeather Lightning Network TM

will also provide real-time lightning alerts, detailed risk analysis, and safety recommendations tailored to specific locations designed for enterprise and business clients.

AccuWeather Lightning Network TM data will also be available via AccuWeather's APIs and Data Marketplaces (Databricks + Snowflake).

For more information on this acquisition, high resolution lightning images, or to access the enhanced lightning detection services, visit

AccuWeather

or contact

[email protected] .

