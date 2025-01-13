Gilat Receives Over $3 Million In Orders To Support LEO Constellations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orders reinforce Gilat's position as a key provider of high-performance RF solutions for NGSO networks

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, today announced orders exceeding $3 million from leading service providers for Gilat's Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) to support Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations. These orders are expected to be delivered in the coming 12 months.

Gilat's high-performance SSPAs are key components of the company's innovative product portfolio, offering exceptional efficiency, reliability, and performance. These latest orders underscore the industry's trust in Gilat's technology to meet the stringent requirements of LEO constellations, where high-power, lightweight, and energy-efficient solutions are essential to deliver seamless connectivity and optimal performance in the most demanding environments.

“These orders highlight Gilat's leadership in satellite communication innovation, enabling service providers to expand their capabilities and meet the growing demand for global connectivity,” said Edgar Khachatryan, Gilat Wavestream President & General Manager at Gilat.“With increasing adoption of LEO constellations, Gilat's SSPAs are well-positioned to play a critical role in powering the next generation of satellite networks.”

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high-value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software-defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high-performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat's comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit:

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“estimate”,“project”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect Gilat's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and Yemen and the instability in the middle east; and other factors discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Gilat's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Gilat undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

