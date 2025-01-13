Betterworld Technology Recognized By Real Leaders As A Top Impact Company For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BetterWorld to be honored at Real Leaders UNITE on February 4, 2025

Real Leaders®, a global and membership dedicated to inspiring the future of business, proudly announces its 2025 Top Impact Companies ranking. Now in its seventh year, this prestigious list highlights privately-owned businesses making exceptional contributions to society and the planet.

This year's competition attracted over 300 applications from more than 15 countries, with companies assessed on their growth, revenue, and six pillars of I.M.P.A.C.T.: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration, and Transformation. Through a rigorous evaluation process, the companies that truly embody purpose-driven leadership were ranked and celebrated.

Stricter Standards to Highlight True Impact Leaders

The 2025 ranking raised the bar, making it harder than ever to earn a spot. The updated criteria excluded nonprofits and publicly traded companies and increased the minimum revenue requirement to $2 million.

"It seems like every company is calling themselves an impact company these days," said Kevin Edwards, President of Real Leaders. "We wanted to spotlight businesses that are genuinely dedicated to making a difference. By incorporating CEO interviews and community-driven impact evaluations, we ensured that only the most deserving organizations made the list. The top-scoring finalists in each category will share their best practices at Real Leaders UNITE 2025 , inspiring better leaders for a better world."

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2025 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders® among many other values-aligned companies,” said James Kenefick.

A special“Real Leaders UNITE” awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 3-4, 2025 to honor the winners, connect their CEOs, and inspire better leadership.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact-driven leaders, supported by a global media platform that advocates for purpose-driven business. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders promotes responsible leadership that prioritizes employees, society, and the planet alongside profit. An independently owned Certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact, Real Leaders is on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology is a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in IT and cybersecurity solutions for businesses nationwide. Founded on principles of trust, quality, and innovation, BetterWorld delivers comprehensive services that range from proactive IT management to advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and consulting. As a certified B Corp, BetterWorld is committed not only to excellence in service but also to social responsibility, working to make a positive impact in the communities it serves. With 24/7 support, tailored solutions, and a customer-first approach, BetterWorld Technology helps organizations of all sizes stay secure, productive, and focused on growth. For more information, visit BetterWorldTechnology.

