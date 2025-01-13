Dubai's Property Market Faces Challenges Amidst Unprecedented Growth

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's market, renowned for its rapid expansion and high returns, is encountering signs of strain as it grapples with unprecedented growth and emerging challenges. The city has experienced a significant surge in property prices, with forecasts indicating an 8% increase in 2025, driven by a shortage of supply.

In the third quarter of 2024, Dubai recorded 47,269 property transactions, the highest quarterly figure on record, marking a 41.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This surge has led to a 19.9% rise in property prices year-over-year.

Despite the robust demand, the market is facing a significant supply shortage. Knight Frank estimates that approximately 300,000 homes are expected to be built in Dubai between now and the end of 2029, with apartments accounting for 80.1% of the supply and villas making up 17.4%. However, only 8,900 new villas are anticipated by the end of 2024, and an additional 19,700 by the end of 2025, indicating a persistent villa shortage.

This supply-demand imbalance is contributing to rising property prices. Faisal Durrani, Partner and Head of Research for MENA at Knight Frank, noted that house prices in Dubai continue to be fueled by relentless demand, with prices in the mainstream market climbing by 4.3% in the third quarter, taking city-wide prices up by 19.9% compared to the same time last year.

The luxury segment is also experiencing significant growth. Properties valued over $1 million now account for 18.1% of all sales, up from 6.3% in 2020. This trend underscores Dubai's appeal to high-net-worth individuals seeking premium real estate options.

See alsoSaudi Arabia Secures $12 Billion Through Triple-Tranche Bond Amid Robust Demand

Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate a moderation in price increases. Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, forecasts residential prices to rise between 5% and 10% in 2025, driven by robust demand for off-plan properties. He emphasized that Dubai's ability to balance rapid expansion with policies prioritizing market stability and long-term value creation will continue to position it as a leader in global real estate.

However, the market's rapid growth has also led to concerns about affordability and sustainability. The limited availability of sites across key locations is contributing to rising prices for off-plan homes, while stock in the secondary market is experiencing significant price growth, especially where older homes have been refurbished.