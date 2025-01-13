Dubai's Property Market Faces Challenges Amidst Unprecedented Growth

In the third quarter of 2024, Dubai recorded 47,269 property transactions, the highest quarterly figure on record, marking a 41.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This surge has led to a 19.9% rise in property prices year-over-year.
Despite the robust demand, the market is facing a significant supply shortage. Knight Frank estimates that approximately 300,000 homes are expected to be built in Dubai between now and the end of 2029, with apartments accounting for 80.1% of the supply and villas making up 17.4%. However, only 8,900 new villas are anticipated by the end of 2024, and an additional 19,700 by the end of 2025, indicating a persistent villa shortage.
This supply-demand imbalance is contributing to rising property prices. Faisal Durrani, Partner and Head of Research for MENA at Knight Frank, noted that house prices in Dubai continue to be fueled by relentless demand, with prices in the mainstream market climbing by 4.3% in the third quarter, taking city-wide prices up by 19.9% compared to the same time last year.
The luxury segment is also experiencing significant growth. Properties valued over $1 million now account for 18.1% of all sales, up from 6.3% in 2020. This trend underscores Dubai's appeal to high-net-worth individuals seeking premium real estate options.
See also
Saudi Arabia Secures $12 Billion Through Triple-Tranche Bond Amid Robust Demand
Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate a moderation in price increases. Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, forecasts residential prices to rise between 5% and 10% in 2025, driven by robust demand for off-plan properties. He emphasized that Dubai's ability to balance rapid expansion with policies prioritizing market stability and long-term value creation will continue to position it as a leader in global real estate.
However, the market's rapid growth has also led to concerns about affordability and sustainability. The limited availability of sites across key locations is contributing to rising prices for off-plan homes, while stock in the secondary market is experiencing significant price growth, especially where older homes have been refurbished.
The influx of international buyers is influencing the market dynamics. The opening of international schools in Dubai has accompanied significant house-price inflation, as developers create housing projects aimed at affluent families seeking quality education for their children. This trend has notably increased property prices in areas with international schools, as seen in regions such as Brittany, Marbella, Portugal, the south of France, and Switzerland.
In response to the growing demand for luxury properties, developers are undertaking significant projects. For instance, the Trump Organization, in partnership with Saudi real estate company Dar Global, is set to develop Trump-branded properties in Dubai. These ventures include a $4 billion project in Oman and a Trump Tower in Dubai, featuring a hotel and residential units, set to launch next year.
The luxury market is also attracting high-profile individuals. Soccer star Neymar recently purchased a $54.45 million penthouse in Dubai's Bugatti Residences, underscoring the city's appeal to affluent buyers.
See also
UAE's Indirect Taxes Contribute Significantly to Federal Budget
Despite the challenges, Dubai's real estate market remains resilient, supported by strategic government reforms, robust foreign investment, and a diversified economic landscape extending beyond oil. The city's strong infrastructure and investor-friendly policies continue to attract both residents and high-net-worth individuals, positioning Dubai as a preferred destination for long-term investment.
However, the market's rapid growth has also led to concerns about affordability and sustainability. The limited availability of sites across key locations is contributing to rising prices for off-plan homes, while stock in the secondary market is experiencing significant price growth, especially where older homes have been refurbished.
The influx of international buyers is influencing the market dynamics. The opening of international schools in Dubai has accompanied significant house-price inflation, as developers create housing projects aimed at affluent families seeking quality education for their children. This trend has notably increased property prices in areas with international schools, as seen in regions such as Brittany, Marbella, Portugal, the south of France, and Switzerland.
In response to the growing demand for luxury properties, developers are undertaking significant projects. For instance, the Trump Organization, in partnership with Saudi real estate company Dar Global, is set to develop Trump-branded properties in Dubai. These ventures include a $4 billion project in Oman and a Trump Tower in Dubai, featuring a hotel and residential units, set to launch next year.
Notice an issue?
Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.
ADVERTISEMENT