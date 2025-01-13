Investment Minister Reviews Progress On Chinese Linen Factory Project In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt's of and Foreign Trade, held a comprehensive meeting with executives from Kingdom Holding, one of China's leading linen manufacturers. The meeting, attended by Ren Weiming, Chairperson of Kingdom Holding, focused on the company's plans to establish a linen factory in Egypt.

Hossam Heiba, Chairperson of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), and Tang Tianheng, the group's director, also participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, El-Khatib emphasized the Egyptian government's full support for the project, noting that the establishment of the factory would not only meet the demands of European and Asian markets but also help strengthen Egypt's position in global linen production. He stressed that international partnerships are key to driving economic growth and attracting foreign investments.

El-Khatib further highlighted that this investment would play a significant role in revitalizing Egypt's historic linen industry, positioning the country as a leading hub for linen manufacturing once again.

Ren Weiming, Chairperson of Kingdom Holding, responded by acknowledging Egypt's strategic importance in the global linen market. He praised Egypt's competitive advantages and its long-standing tradition in linen production, making it an ideal location for their investment. Weiming also extended an invitation to El-Khatib to visit the company's headquarters in China to further strengthen cooperation in the linen industry.



