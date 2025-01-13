Centrica warns of low gas storage levels in the UK amid cold snap, rising prices

(MENAFN) Centrica, Britain's main provider, has warned that UK storage levels are "concerningly low," with less than a week of gas demand in stock due to the recent cold snap and stop in Russian gas transits.



In a press release released on Friday, the operator stated that the current inventory at Rough, the country's largest gas storage site owned by Centrica, is 20 percent lower than the same time last year. This is despite the fact that it was full before winter, it added.



According to the report, Britain's gas storage is under pressure this winter as the country deals with both frigid temperatures and rising energy prices. The colder-than-usual temperatures, along with Ukraine's decision to no longer transit Russian pipeline gas, have decreased UK gas reserves.



“Gas storage was already lower than usual heading into December as a result of the early onset of winter. Combined with stubbornly high gas prices, this has meant that it has been more difficult to top up storage over Christmas,” Centrica reads.





